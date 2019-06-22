Unitarian Universalists host Summer Solstice Service
TWIN FALLS — The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E. Guy Hopkins will speak about the summer solstice which occurred Friday — the first day of summer honored by nature-based faiths.
Not only is this day one of the main sabots in paganism, but it’s also the longest day of the year. Certain celebrations take place on the evening of the summer solstice.
Great roaring bonfires, speeches, songs and dancing are most traditional. Folk traditions include the making of wreaths, the kindling of fires, the burning of corn dollies and the adornment of fields, barns, and houses with greenery. Also known as Midsummer, it is particularly a time to make blessings.
Summer Solstice is the high point of the year, the time when deeds are brightest and the heart is most daring.
It is the time when our forebears, having their crops safely planted, sailed off to do battle in other lands. It is a time for action and risk, for reaching fearlessly outward. No matter how you define your spirituality, extra sunshine is always worth celebrating. We will be examining how to celebrate in modern day fashion as we observe an ancient tradition and belief.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or at the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Thietten performs at Rock Creek Community Church
TWIN FALLS — Jamie Thietten will present a concert of musical praise at Rock Creek Community Church at 10 a.m. Sunday at 262 Fifth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Thietten is known around the area as a Christian recording artist who sings compelling songs about the love of God and Christ as a reason for our hope. The concert is free and open to the public, though a freewill offering will be appreciated.
Recordings of Jamie’s music will be available. For more information, call 208-734-5268.
Ascension holds weekly events
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N. Childcare for infants to 5-year-olds will be available from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Fellowship coffee and refreshments will follow the service.
Drums not Tums Drumming meets from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays. If you need a drum supplied, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
5th Sunday Worship is next week
HAGERMAN — The United Methodist Churches of Buhl, Filer, Hagerman, Jerome and Wendell will worship together at 10:30 a.m. June 30 at the Hagerman church, 270 E. Salmon St. Pastor Penny Hodges will lead the worship team, sharing the message “In the Beginning: Genesis in Scripture, Prayer and Song.”
The community is invited to attend. A potluck will be held after worship.
Hagerman Methodists will provide pulled-pork sandwiches. Visitors from other communities are invited to bring side dishes or desserts.
For more information, call 208-329-0254 or email ummvmoffice@gmail.com.
