Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

First Presbyterian Church plans Christmas Eve candlelight service

The First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, will hold its annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Friday.

Everyone is welcome.

Worship at Ascension Sunday and Christmas Eve

On Friday, The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, will hold a choral family Christmas Eve service with Holy Communion at 5 p.m. All are welcome to join us in celebrating Christ’s birth. The service will also be available online. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Join us for Christmas stories, songs, cheer

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to celebrate Christmas with a service on Christmas Eve beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Our service will include a story, singing of carols and a candle-lighting ritual that conveys the spirit of Christmas and the holiday season. Please join us for refreshments after the service.

The fellowship facility is at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Lessons and Carols at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the community to the service of Lessons and Carols on Sunday, with singing of Christmas carols and readings about the coming of Christ. Worship will begin at 9 a.m. Masks are required for worship because the congregation is singing during the service. A fellowship coffee hour will be held after the service.

The worship service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

This will be the final Sunday for the ingathering of hats, mittens, scarves and other warm clothing, to be donated to the Court Appointed Special Advocates for children (CASA) program. These items decorate a Giving Tree in the gathering area at the church.

The church office will be closed the week of Dec. 27 for Christmas rest.

How Do We Keep the Spirit Alive?

This Sunday will be the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s last service for 2021. Next Sunday, Jan. 2, we begin a new year at our new location, 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls. We will discuss “How do We Keep the Spirit Alive?”

After over 25 years, the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship has finally completed its second year in its permanent home. We invite members, past and present as well as community residents seeking a progressive fellowship to visit us Sunday to discuss “how do we keep our spirit alive?”

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation. Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org

