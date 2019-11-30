Unitarians celebrate the season and honor the past
The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will honor former member Don Royster on Sunday by singing Christmas hymns and learning the history of each hymn. The fellowships’ children will also perform.
Beginning Sunday, the fellowship will collect winter coats, hats and mittens and will continue gathering these items each Sunday until Christmas.
The fellowship meets at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Hollister Presbyterians prepare Christmas bags
On Sunday, the Hollister Presbyterian Church will observe the Sacrament of Holy Communion at the 11 a.m. worship service. The speaker will be Dr. Jane Goldbeck of Pocatello.
There will not be a Harvest Dinner this year because of the construction in the basement.
Christmas treat bags will be assembled by Dave, Linda and Gerrit. Please contact one of them if you would like to donate toward the cost of the bags.
Visitors are welcome and invited to attend. The church is at 2461 Central Avenue in Hollister. For more information contact Linda at 208-733-9183.
You have free articles remaining.
Twin Falls Methodists host lunchtime holiday concerts
Lunchtime Vibrations, a holiday series of short concerts, will be held at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church. Short concerts will be held on Wednesdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18 at 12:15 p.m. Bring your lunch and join others in the sanctuary to celebrate the holidays with local musicians, including Sarah Benton and Helen Iverson on the pipe organ and Marsha Neibling on the harp. For more information, contact the church at admin@twin.church or 208-733-5872.
Kimberly Methodists hold musical event
Crossroads United Methodist Church is Celebrating the first Sunday of Advent with special music by “Strings Attached.”
The church is at 131 Syringa Ave. in Kimberly. All are welcome for Sunday worship at 10:30 am.
Ascension gathers clothing for CASA
During the month of December, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will be collecting hats, mittens and scarves, as well as other warm clothing, to be donated to the Court Appointed Special Advocates for children (CASA) program. These items will decorate a Giving Tree in the gathering area at the church. The Fifth Judicial District CASA Program is a non-profit organization committed to speaking for the best interests of abused and neglected children. The CASA program recruits, trains and supports volunteers to provide the highest quality guardian ad litem services. Their primary goal is to ensure that each and every child grows up in a safe and permanent home.
The First Sunday of Advent will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sunday with the lighting of the Advent wreath and Holy Communion. First Sunday healing prayer will also be available during the service. Nursery care for children 5 years and under is available beginning at 8:45 a.m. Refreshments and an Advent activity for adults and children will be offered in the parish hall after the worship service, led by the Rev. Lauren Schoeck. All are welcome for worship and fellowship.
On Wednesdays, Knit-Us-Together, the handwork group, meets from 1 to 3 p.m. in the small meeting room.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible at 371 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. For more information about Ascension, call 208-733-1248 or email ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.