Hagerman church hosts Harvest Festival Dinner
HAGERMAN — The Community of Christ Church will hold its annual Harvest Festival Dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the church fellowship hall, 211 Orchard St., Hagerman.
A home-cooked turkey dinner with all the trimmings — turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad, drink and pumpkin or apple pie — will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 6 to 12. Children younger than 6 will get in free. The public is invited to enjoy an evening with friends.
Unitarian Universalists explore belonging to EarthTWIN FALLS — The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls. The Rev. Mary Beth Bolin, the new intern minister, will share lessons she learned from those who don’t quite fit in our human-built systems — those who some would say don’t belong.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
In-gathering for pantry
TWIN FALLS — During October, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will collect food and hygiene items for Gilbert’s Pantry for students at the College of Southern Idaho. Donations of non-perishable food and personal toiletries can be dropped in the gathering area of the church at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Lists of suggested food items will be available there as well.
According to a Harvard University study, up to half of the nation’s college students go without meals. At community colleges like CSI, students tend to be older and are more likely to support other family members — extending the struggle beyond just the student.
Additionally, the in-gathering at the Idaho Episcopal Diocesan Convention from Nov. 8 to 10 in Burley will be designated to meet a need in the host area.
Holy Communion will be at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church with the Rev. Lauren Schoeck presiding. Nursery care for children younger than 5 years is available from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Family Sunday School to learn about “The Fruits of the Spirit” will follow the service in the parish hall.
Ascension Studies will continue to retrace the steps of the second and third missionary journeys of St. Paul at 4 p.m. Sunday. Attendance at prior sessions is not necessary.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Methodists hold dinner
PAUL — The United Methodist Church will host its annual Harvest Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the church, 127 W. Clark St.
The menu will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, a roll and dessert. Donations at the door will be appreciated. For take-outs, call 208-438-5530. Leave a message if necessary. The cooks will take orders for homemade noodles at the dinner, or you can call the above number. The noodles will be available for pick-up Nov. 22 at the church.
St. Edward’s hosts fest
TWIN FALLS — St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church will hold its annual Harvest Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at the parish hall, 212 Seventh Ave. E.
The menu will include a Thanksgiving-style dinner, beer and wine. There will be a silent auction, raffle and indoor kids’ carnival. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids younger than 12 and $25 for a family with two adults and four children younger than 18.
Donations sought
TWIN FALLS — The United Methodist Church wants to warm up Twin Falls again this winter. It’s asking the public to bring new or gently-used hats, gloves and scarves to the church at 360 Shoshone St. E. The cold-weather articles will be shared with anyone who needs it.
