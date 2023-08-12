Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

The Challenges of Group Decision-Making

Making an important decision can be tough, but it is much more complex when a group of individuals must make a choice together. Our 5th Principle calls for the use of the democratic process in our congregations and in society, but the ways we actualize democratic choice-making is often left unexamined. There are many ways to cast a vote and many ways to tally votes and determine a winner. In our current moment, voting and voting methods are under great scrutiny and consideration. This Sunday join CSI political science associate professor Perri Gardner for a conversation about the rules that we use to make rules.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM.

Please note our ZOOM information has changed. If you have been using previous ZOOM sign in information please email us for the new ZOOM sign directions. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed [or none at all], immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible.

Please park at the rear of the building or on the street. Childcare is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

For further information, please call 208-420-1345 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites you to a celebration of Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 13. All are welcome at Ascension’s services of worship, including children.

During the month of August, Ascension Church will collect school supplies to be shared with students in the Twin Falls School District. Many thanks to all who support our students and educators in the area.

Ascension Church’s Sunday service is available online at Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” The building is handicapped accessible and located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or 208-733-1248.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

209 Fifth Ave. N.

Pastor: Don Hammond

Worship Time – 10 a.m.

Adult Bible Study – 8:30 a.m.

Everyone is Welcome!

Community Outreach:

Sandwich Saturday — Free bag lunch at 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday (Aug. 19) located outside the church.

Blessing Box — Always available. Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing to someone else and leave some. Located outside the church entrance.