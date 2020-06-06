Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events
Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Pews sit ready for members at the new Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship building in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Online Service: 'Compassion of Pride'

Please join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for this collaboration with our partners from the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship as we honor Pride month.

Our LGBT community has been hit hard this year. As Unitarian Universalists, we answer the call of love to rise in solidarity with the LGBT community for the dignity, worth, and beauty of all people!

We will have a reflection from MVUUF member, Brandon Connolly, and special guest musician Heather Mae, heathermae.net.

Members are reminded to bring a flower to plant after our service around our Fellowship Building at 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls. The planting of these flowers will be part of our Flower Communion Service, which will be held as part of our service Sunday.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please contact mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for instructions on how to enter the online service.

