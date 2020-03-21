Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Unitarian Universalist to worship online

Due to COVID-19, the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not have an in-person service this Sunday in Twin Falls.

The service will be provided online beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Instructions to access the online service will be will available on our Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship website: magicvalleyUU.org

Ascension Episcopal Church changes

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, will offer a YouTube worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday on the church website, episcopaltwinfalls.org. All public Episcopal worship services have been suspended through April 5.

The Vestry of the Church of the Ascension has cancelled all church meetings and internal group ministries such as Djembe Drumming, knitting, Supper Sisters, Fourth Day meetings and choir rehearsals. Other uses of the church building will be left to the discretion of the renter.

The Thursdays evening in Lent program of fellowship, reflection and prayer, has also been suspended. The remaining topics in the “Signs of Life” series will be available on our website as video presentations.

More information about Ascension and its response to Covid-19 can be found at episcopaltiwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.

