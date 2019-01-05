Prayers for All meets today
TWIN FALLS — Start the year by trying something new: praying for everyone from different faith perspectives at Prayers for All, sponsored by the Baha’i Faith of Twin Falls.
The public is invited to attend at 10 a.m. Saturday at Max Newlin’s home, 328 Seventh Ave. E. January’s them is “The Nature of the Soul.”
Prayers from “Bhagavad Gita”; Buddist, Christian and Jewish scriptures; the “Quran”; and “Baha’i Prayers” will be read. Discussion will follow without proselytizing and with respect for all viewpoints.
For more information, call Newlin at 208-221-8621.
Local church retires debt
TWIN FALLS — Rev. Jim Pollard has announced that the Magic Valley Worship Center Church is celebrating the retirement of its debt. Superintendent Doyle Fulkes of the Southern Idaho Ministry Network will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 302 Third Ave. E., Twin Falls.
The celebration will include a slide show presentation of the church’s first year, praise and worship, Superintendent Fulkes speech, with lunch following the service for those who have signed up. Pollard invites all area residents to celebrate with the congregation.
The Magic Valley Worship Center church began in December, 2006, moved to its present location in June 2007, and purchased the building in May 2011.
Ascension holds book drive for Twin Falls schools
TWIN FALLS — During January, Ascension Episcopal Church will collect new or gently used children’s books for the Twin Falls School District. These donations will be given to students to take home for practice in improving their reading fluency scores. Suggestions for books include picture books (which help develop vocabulary), board books, early reader books like “The Box Car Kids” and other chapter books. Donations may be left in the gathering area of the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
Ascension will celebrate Epiphany — also known as Twelfth Night or Three Kings Day — at 9 a.m. Sunday. On this day, all Christians gather to celebrate the manifestation of Christ to the world. Nursery care for children younger than five will be available from 8:45 a.m. until after the service. A fellowship coffee hour will follow worship.
“Living the Questions” will resume from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls. Leaders from the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Our Savior Lutheran Church and the First Presbyterian Church invite members of their congregations and the community to explore this curriculum program together. “Living the Questions” is a source for both seekers and church members convinced that Christianity still has relevance in the 21st century. Participation in the first portion of this program, held at Ascension Episcopal Church, is not necessary.
Bible Study will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday to discuss the Bible readings and themes for next Sunday, led by Rev. Rob Schoeck.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Paul church hosts German Sausage Supper
PAUL — The Congregational Church will hold its 57th annual German Sausage Supper from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the church, 121 N. Second W., Paul.
The menu will include all-you-can-eat German sausage, pancakes, eggs, peaches and coffee. Sausage will be sold by-the-pound at the dinner as well.
Bring your family and see your friends at this well-known community event.
For more information, call 208-438-5657.
Unitarian Universalists investigate hypocrisy
TWIN FALLS — We are all at our best when our thoughts and actions are fully aligned with our spiritual beliefs. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Very few of us can consistently walk this narrow path, even by our own definition. Some diversions are small, some are very large; we must have a means to reconcile this within ourselves.
This Sunday, Michael Becerra will discuss his experience of “Living as a Spiritual Hypocrite” and the challenges he chooses to take on or ignore as he strives to be fully authentic in his spirituality.
The public is welcome to hear Becerra’s message at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the new location, 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Parking is in the rear of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Kimberly Methodists celebrate the Epiphany
KIMBERLY — The Crossroads United Methodist Church will celebrate the Epiphany at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly. Holy Communion will be served.
Attend to get your Star Word gift. For more information, call 208-423-4311.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.