Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Commitments we make

Over the past two-plus years many health care workers made commitments to help those who became ill with COVID-19. At the same time, other essential workers committed their lives to help the those of us who needed various services during the pandemic. Ukrainians are making the ultimate commitment to defend their country from attack by Vladimir Putin and the Russian military. Commitment requires some form of dedication to a cause or belief that whatever it is, the commitment makes a difference in our own lives and in others’ lives.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 9th Avenue East in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service April 10th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed [or none at all], immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible [in rear].

Those who wish to attend our service in person are allowed as long as they are fully vaccinated, wear a mask during the service, and maintain social distancing during the service.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 AM at 160 9th Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

For further information please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit our website: http://magicvalleyUU.org.

Ascension Community Garden applications available

Community Garden applications are available in the gathering area of The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. The deadline for applications is April 15th. Office hours for the church are Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Completed application forms may be returned to the church in person or mailed to the church office.

For 12 years, Ascension has been providing opportunities for neighbors, refugee families and parishioners to grow and harvest vegetables. Thirty-six garden spaces are available; returning gardeners have preference on their garden space, and remaining spaces are allocated on a lottery basis for new gardeners.

Holy Week at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to several worship opportunities during the coming week to commemorate Jesus’ final week on earth.

The Palm Sunday service with Holy Communion will take place on Sunday April 10th at 9:00 a.m. beginning in the courtyard, weather permitting. Childcare will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service.

On April 13th the Maundy Thursday service will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. The service includes Holy Communion, foot washing and stripping of the altar. No childcare will be provided; children are welcome at the service.

On April 14th, the Good Friday liturgy with veneration of the cross will be observed at 6 p.m. No childcare will be provided at the evening service; children are welcome at the service.

All services will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls”.

All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

