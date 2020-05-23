Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Online Service: “Living in that Better World Today”

Borrowing from the practices of positivity and “law of attraction”, our visiting minister Rev. Jenny Peek reflects on methods for bringing joy into our lives.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please contact mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for instructions on how to enter our online service.

Episcopal worship services continue online

Worship services at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, will continue to be available online through May 24. Bishop Brian Thom is working with priests in all Episcopal parishes to determine how in-person worship services will be modified to maintain the health safety of parishioners.

Sunday worship services will continued to be offered online at 9 a.m. Sunday at episcopaltwinfalls.org on the homepage or COVID-19 Response tab > Online Worship.