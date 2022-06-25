Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Farewell to the Reverends Schoeck

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate the final service of Holy Communion with the Reverends Lauren and Rob Schoeck at 9 a.m. Sunday. All are invited to come bid goodbye. The Schoecks and their son, Stephen, came to Ascension in 2018, and will be moving to Winnipeg, Canada, where Fr. Rob will become rector at All Saints Anglican Church. A fellowship reception will follow the service.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Being religious without doctrine

Rev. Jenny Peek explores religion — not a specific example but the evolution of the term. How does this apply to liberal Unitarian Universalism and to us today? Join us this Sunday for worship.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service June 26th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m., Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected

