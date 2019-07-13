Presbyterians host Meeting in the Pines
HOLLISTER — The Hollister Community Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Meeting in the Pines Saturday and Sunday at the Porcupine Springs campgrounds, two miles south of the Magic Mountain Ski Resort in the South Hills.
The event will kick off tonight with a hot dog roast. A potluck luck dinner will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, featuring a variety of Dutch oven dishes prepared by members of the church. Bring a salad or dessert to share. Table service will be provided.
A worship service with Pastor Jim Sommer as the speaker, followed by a watermelon treat, will close the meeting. For more information, call 208-733-9183.
Unitarian Universalists discover meaning
TWIN FALLS — Dale Bostock will lead an informal discussion at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E.
Attend for a thoughtful reflection on what it means to be a Unitarian Universalist and how being one affects daily life. Also, feel free to suggest any other topic you wish to discuss.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person, justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Ascension hosts summer labyrinth walk
TWIN FALLS — The community is invited to a summer evening labyrinth walk from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N. Docents will explain more about the labyrinth to those who have not experienced this before. There is also the option of doing a sitting meditation in the garden. All are welcome; children must be accompanied by adults.
Holy Communion will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, with the Rev. Lauren Schoeck presiding. Childcare for children younger than five will be from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Fellowship coffee and refreshments will follow the service.
The Knit-Us-Together handwork group will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the small meeting room at the church. Everyone is welcome. Projects for shawls, baby hats, hats and scarves will be available; many participants also work on their own projects.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Lutherans celebrate the gospel according to bluegrass
TWIN FALLS — A free concert by the Rev. Karl Heimbuck will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N. All are welcome to attend.
Heimbuck will present an hour-long concert of bluegrass and country gospel standards, along with a discussion of their histories and theological relevance for followers of Jesus in the 21st century. He is passionate about using music as a way to help people connect their spiritual life to the realities of the world — be those political, social or personal.
Heimbuck has taught university mathematics, worked for peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, engaged in affordable housing solutions alongside Mennonites and Jesuits and worked as a hospice chaplain in the West and South. A native of Wyoming, he currently serves as interim pastor to the Star Valley United Congregation — a federated Lutheran/ELCA and Presbyterian/PCUSA congregation — in Thayne, Wyoming.
Youth invited to Vacation Bible School
TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church and Hilltop School will host a Vacation Bible School from 2 to 5:15 p.m. July 22-26 at 131 Grandview Drive, Twin Falls. The week-long event is for ages 4-12.
For more information, contact Beth Bull at 208-320-0369.
Latter-day Saints celebrate 100 years in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will celebrate its 100th anniversary of organizing in Twin Falls with a musical production, “Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection.”
This high-quality production will include a live orchestra, talented actors and singers and wonderful stage sets.
The uplifting event is free for everyone. Performances will be from 7 to 9 p.m. July 25 to 27 and 2 to 4 p.m. July 27 at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls.
As a sacred musical drama depicting events surrounding the Savior’s life, the production is foremost a testimony of Christ and his divine mission as the redeemer of the world.
The first act, about his birth, depicts the events leading up to the Nativity including the stories of Zacharias and Elisabeth, Mary and Joseph and the shepherds of Bethlehem.
The second act, about his resurrection, begins with Christ’s burial and recounts the visitations of the resurrected Savior to Cleopas and the disciple on the road to Emmaus, to Mary Magdalene at the garden tomb and to the Apostles in the upper room and by the Sea of Galilee.
The production closes with the Savior’s charge to take the gospel to all the world and the joyous anticipation of his millennial return.
To buy tickets, go to twinfallspageant.org.
Baptists have new minister
TWIN FALLS — The First Baptist Church has a new minister. The Rev. David Graham will begin preaching Aug. 4.
Graham’s grandfather and father were both Baptist pastors. The youngest Graham accepted Christ when he was 7 and felt the call to ministry at 17. While Graham was in his early 20s, God used Graham’s beloved Granny and a long-time pastor to lead him to repentance and an acceptance of God’s call on his life.
For more information, call 208-733-2936.
Methodists hold Olympic Games
KIMBERLY — Crossroads United Methodist Church will host Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The fun will be at the church, 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly. This year’s theme is “Olympic Games Adventure.” Enjoy Olympic games, action stories, crafts and a light meal. For more information, call 208-423-4311.
