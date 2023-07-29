Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

The Art of Self CareJoin us this Sunday as our guest speaker, Lavonne Limpus, M.A. shares her knowledge on the Art of Self Care.

The inherent worth and dignity of every person starts at home. With self care, and some basic science, our discussion will offer some practical techniques that can lend themselves to self forgiveness and by extension the forgiveness of others.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM.

Please note our ZOOM information has changed. If you have been using previous ZOOM sign in information please email us for the new ZOOM sign directions. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed [or none at all], immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible [in rear].

Please park at the rear of the building or on the street. Childcare is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

For further information, please call 208-420-1345 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

Worship Time – 10 a.m.

Adult Bible Study – 8:30 a.m.

Everyone is Welcome!

July 30 – 5th Sunday Service – This week is an informal worship followed by potluck in our Fellowship Room. We will be announcing our Pastor Nominating Committee.

Community Outreach

Sandwich Saturday – Free bag lunch August 5 and 19, 10:30am located outside Church.

Blessing Box – Always available. Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing to someone else and leave some. Located outside Church entrance

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites you to a service of Morning Prayer at 9:00 a.m. this Sunday. All are welcome at Ascension’s services of worship, including children.

On Sunday, July 30, you are invited to come at 8:40 a.m. for an informal hymn sing just before the service. Come sing your favorite hymn as we enjoy more music together this summer.

Ascension Church’s Sunday service is available online at Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” The building is handicapped accessible and located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or 208-733-1248.

