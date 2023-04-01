Fi

rst Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

Sunday school is held at 8:30 a.m. and Worships at 10:00 a.m., at its building, located at 209 Fifth Ave. N.

Come join us as we celebrate the Lenten Season:

Palm Sunday, April 2, Sermon title: “The Cheerleaders” Isaiah 50:4-7 and Matthew 21:1-11

Maundy Thursday Communion Service, 6 p.m. with dinner provided. Jesus’ twelve disciples were as different from each other as any twelve people can be. Each had his own personality, tendencies, strengths and weaknesses, yet Jesus chose them to be the builders of his Church. Would they succeed or fail? Today has a similar story. The Church has yet to be built as Jesus seemed to want it built and we, like the original twelve, are as different from each other as the original twelve were, and we are given the same responsibility. The same question is as valid today as it was then, “will we succeed or fail?”

Come to this Maundy Thursday Communion Service and discover how much you have in common with some of those men. With good fortune, you may discover you also have what Jesus saw in the original twelve. Soup and bread will be provided.

The church will also offer the following:

Sandwich Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, April 15 and April 20 outside of the church. Free bag lunch for those in need.

Blessing Box: Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing and leave some. Located outside of the Church.

Holy Week at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to several worship opportunities during the coming week. Join us as we travel with Jesus from his triumphal entry into Jerusalem to his sacrifice on the cross. No childcare will be available; children are welcome at all worship services.

Sunday of the Passion: The Palm Sunday service with Holy Communion will take place at 9 a.m. beginning in the courtyard, weather permitting. A fellowship potluck will follow the service.

A reflective service of Evening Prayer will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Maundy Thursday service will begin at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. We gather as Jesus did with friends for the Last Supper and remember his acts of humble service. The service includes Holy Communion, foot washing and stripping of the altar.

The Good Friday liturgy will be observed at noon and 7 p.m. A day to pray and ponder the mystery of Christ’s sacrifice on the Cross.

Most services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at EpiscopalTwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.