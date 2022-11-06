Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

The only lasting truth is change

This week Timothy Ellis, intern minister of the Magic Valley UU Fellowship, will be exploring Octavia Butler’s Parable of the Sower. We’ll look at Butler’s focus on the divine as a force of change. We’ll also bring in our Universalist ancestors who sought to focus their efforts on the present world rather than the afterlife.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service November 6th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

‘Gifts of Love’ ingathering, All Saints Sunday at Ascension

The November ingathering at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will be for “Gifts of Love”, a local non-profit program. Now in its 25th year, “Gifts of Love” provides a wide variety of books, decorative or smaller items, in new or like-new condition, to four local care facilities. Gifts for all ages are welcome as well as gift-wrapping supplies and monetary donations. Donations would be appreciated by Nov. 20th, so that items can be sorted, packaged and delivered to the facilities in early December. Volunteer assistance would be appreciated also; please contact Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924.

All Saints Day will be celebrated with Holy Communion at 9 a.m., Sunday morning, followed by an all-parish potluck brunch.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Neighbors in Need at Ascension Episcopal Church will be selling raffle tickets for two embroidered wall hangings/youth sized quilts, donated by members of Community Quilts. Raffle tickets are $1 apiece, or 6 for $5. Raffle tickets may be purchased after church and also from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the parish office, Monday through Thursday through Nov. 10th. The drawing will be held Saturday Nov. 12 in Boise. The quilts are on display in the gathering area of the church.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.