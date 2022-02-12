Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

The inherent dignity and worth of nature and our handprint

Inspired by Robbin Kimmerer’s lectures and book “Braiding Sweetgrass,” the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will address how indigenous wisdom of ancestral people offer us fresh ways to deal with modern challenges such as healing the earth.

A beginning point is to view nature as a living being with worth and rights and developing a deeper connection with nature. Having a relationship and seeing her as a gift rather than a commodity inspires a culture of responsibility. Giving back to nature is our hand print. By reciprocating nature’s gifts, we help sustain her and our future.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for Zoom sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service February 13th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed [or none at all], immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected. Email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Souper Bowl Sunday at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will observe Souper Bowl Sunday with food and cash donations welcomed to support the Neighbors in Need Food Pantry at the church. We are reminded, “Lord, as we enjoy this Super Bowl football game, help us be mindful of those who are without even a bowl of soup to eat.” Neighbors in Need distributes food monthly to the Twin Falls School District school food pantries.

The community is invited to join us in celebration of Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. Masks are required for worship. The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” Following the service there will be a time of fellowship, and an opportunity to share impressions of the bishop candidates with the delegates who will be electing the 14th bishop of Idaho next week.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

To submit an item, email it in plain text to frontdoor @magicvalley.com.

