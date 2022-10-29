Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Traditions of Terror

MVUUF member Jon Thompson discusses blind adherence to traditions in two works: Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery” and Weird Al Yankovic’s “Weasel Stomping Day.”

Jonathan Thompson will discuss the importance of using self-reflection to break free from harmful practices.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service October 30th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Quilt Raffle for Neighbors in Need

Neighbors in Need at Ascension Episcopal Church will be selling raffle tickets for two embroidered wall hangings/youth sized quilts. Both quilted items were donated by members of Community Quilts. Raffle tickets are $1.00 apiece, or 6 for $5.00. Raffle tickets may be purchased after church also on Nov. 6, and at the parish office Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., through Nov. 10. The quilts are on display in the gathering area of the church.

Neighbors in Need is an outreach ministry at Ascension which provides food to local families though school food pantries, and also assists with limited financial assistance for rent or utilities when referred by South Central Community Action Partnership. NIN has been an active ministry at Ascension for over 40 years.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community for Sunday worship of Holy Communion, beginning at 9 a.m. Childcare may be available; Children are also welcome in the sanctuary for worship. Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

The Ascension library has recently been “weeded” and books are available for free, for anyone who would like to take them home. The books will only be available this week through Oct. 30th. Free books are located on tables in the gathering area and hallway of the church.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Seven-week Advent observance

United Methodist Magic Valley Ministries churches will begin a seven-week Advent observance which includes Bible studies, sermon series and at home devotionals and family activities on Nov. 6.

For the past century, Advent has been a 4-week celebration but the length and observance haven’t been consistent. Advent was originally six-seven weeks, then changed to 3 and finally to 4. In John Wesley’s (the founder of Methodism) time it was 4 weeks and in the late 1700s American Methodists stopped observing Advent for over a century!

This year at Magic Valley Ministries, we will be observing a seven-week Advent. The first 3 weeks will focus on Christ’s coming — the second coming — which is already part of the lectionary we use. The final four weeks will focus on the birth of Christ. More information is available at magicvalleyministries.com.

The United Methodist Churches of Buhl, Hagerman, Wendell, and Jerome share ministry and mission in rural Magic Valley. Sunday worship times are 9:15 a.m. at Buhl UMC, 10:15 a.m. at Hagerman UMC on the first and second Sundays of each month, 10:15 a.m. at Wendell UMC on the third and fourth Sundays of each month, and 11:30 a.m. at Jerome UMC. Worship is casual and relaxed with a liturgical formal and hymns. Come as you are; you will feel welcome with us.