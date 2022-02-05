Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Lenton Luncheon

The First Presbyterian Church in Burley will host Lenton Luncheons at noon each Wednesday from March 9 through April 6 at the church, 2100 Burton Ave.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Come and enjoy a light lunch, a Lenten study, and good fellowship!

Neighbors in Need Ingathering at Ascension; Souper Bowl Sunday soon

During February, Ascension Episcopal Church will collect non-perishable food items to stock the Neighbors in Need Food Pantry. Food is distributed monthly to the Twin Falls School District for distribution to local families through the school food pantries.

Food items that are most needed are tuna, boxed macaroni and cheese, canned fruits and vegetables, soup with meat, chili, oatmeal packets, Cheerios, pasta and pasta sauce. To coordinate the delivery of a donation during the week, please contact the church office at 208-733-1248. The office is open Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, Souper Bowl Sunday will be observed with food and cash donations welcomed. We are reminded, “As we watch the Super Bowl and enjoy our snacks, please be mindful of those who don’t even have soup to eat.”

The community is invited to join us in celebration of Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. Masks are required for worship. The service will be online as well as in person. To view, visit episcopaltwinfalls.org or Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” Following the service, a first Sunday potluck will be held during fellowship time.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Black History is History

On Tuesday, we began observing February as the official 46th annual Black History Month. Expanded from Black historian Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week” in 1926, Black History Month continues to fight for the recognition and importance of Black history and its significance to the world.

In Woodson’s own words: “If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated.”

Despite almost 100 years of effort in the United States to recognize its significance, the present still struggles to simply acknowledge and teach Black influence in America to everyone.

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service Sunday will be on Zoom. We will not be having our regular in-person service at our regular location.

To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service February 5th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed (or none at all), immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exception. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Join us Sunday on Zoom beginning at 10:30 a.m.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected. Or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

To submit an item, email it in plain text to frontdoor @magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0