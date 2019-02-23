Lutherans hold Potato Bar and Auction tonight
TWIN FALLS — Our Savior Lutheran Church will hold its 32nd annual Potato Bar and Auction at 5 p.m. tonight at the church, 464 Carriage Lane N. A donation of $5 per person or $20 per family will be appreciated.
Customize a large Idaho baked potato with assorted toppings; add salads and veggies to go along with your spud. Desserts and many other silent auction items will be available for browsing and bidding on until the silent auction closes at 6 p.m.
The live auction will then begin. Each item will go to the highest bidder, whether present or live online at Our Savior Lutheran’s Facebook page. Local businesses and individuals generously donated many great items to support this annual fundraiser.
The youth group will also hold a raffle and games throughout the evening.
Proceeds from the event will provide scholarships for many children to enjoy a week at Luther Heights Bible Camp by Alturas Lake.
Castleford Methodists present Cale Moon in concert
CASTLEFORD — The United Methodist Church will present country music entertainer Cale Moon in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, 303 Elm St.
Enjoy a gospel-music-filled worship service with Moon’s country vocals and down-home talents, followed by a light supper. A free-will offering will be appreciated to help send church youth to camp.
For more information, call 208-421-2781 or 208-421-4436.
Drumming this week at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to a worship service of Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at 371 Eastland Drive N. Child care will begin at 8:45 a.m. A fellowship coffee hour and Christian Education for adults and children will follow the service.
This is the final Sunday for the February in-gathering of non-perishable food for the Neighbors in Need Food Pantry. Food boxes are distributed throughout the year to the Community Support Center of Twin Falls. A shopping basket to collect the food is located in the gathering area of the church.
Sunday afternoon religious study, “Living the Questions,” will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls.
On Monday, Drums Not Tums drumming will meet from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. For questions or if you need a drum supplied, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
The knitting group meets Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Bible study meets from 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Unitarian Universalists study American Individualism’s Perspective on Social Justice
TWIN FALLS — This Sunday, the Rev. Jenny Peek (Unitarian Universalist minister from Pocatello) will offer her candid perspective on American Individualism’s influence on the work for social justice.
Peek said in a statement, “Just being part of this western culture works against our better nature.” Curious? The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls, to hear her speak.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person, justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Methodists hold two dinners
WENDELL — The United Methodist Church will hold a corned beef and cabbage dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 3 at the church, 175 E. Main St., Wendell.
The church will also host its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. March 5 at the church. The cost for both events is by donation.
