Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal Worship: Farewell to Bishop Brian Thom

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community for Holy Communion at 9 a.m., Sunday, May 15th. A fellowship reception will take place after the service.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension - Twin Falls.”

A goodbye celebration event for Bishop Brian Thom and his wife Ardele will be held at 4 p.m., May 15, at St. Thomas Church in Ketchum. Bishop Thom is retiring.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

The serious practice of not taking ourselves seriously

Please join us Sunday as we welcome Rev. Anne Spencer, Minister of the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple in Ontario, Oregon. Rev. Spencer's message is titled: "The serious practice of not taking ourselves seriously."

Rev. Spencer states “We humans have plenty to worry about: from pandemics to global warming (and people's response or lack of response to them), from stalled legislation and supreme court decisions to the plight of the Ukrainian refugees.

"Although these problems are serious, we often make them worse by taking ourselves and our own opinions about them too seriously. Buddhist teachings can offer a fresh perspective on the world’s problems and our responses to them through humility and even humor. Not taking ourselves too seriously allows us to engage with others, even those who irritate us, with compassion, creativity and even appreciation.”

Our service will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write "Zoom Service May 15th."

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Those who wish to attend our service in person are allowed as long as they are fully vaccinated, wear a mask during the service and maintain social distancing during the service.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m., Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

