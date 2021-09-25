Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal worship

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to weekend worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday service will be in-person. Masks are required. A soloist will perform music; there will be no congregational singing.

The Sunday morning service will be in person as well as online. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” Masks are required. Instrumental music will accompany the service.

By the direction of the Bishop of the Diocese of Idaho, masks are required for all activities inside the building. Fellowship following both services will be held outdoors.

This will be the final weekend of the pet food and supplies ingathering at Ascension. Cash donations are also welcome and will be used for veterinary care. Dry pet food that has been opened can also be accepted. These gifts will be blessed at worship services. The donations will be given to the pet shelter during the Blessing of the Animals Celebration next Sunday, Oct. 3 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.