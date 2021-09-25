Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal worship
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to weekend worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday service will be in-person. Masks are required. A soloist will perform music; there will be no congregational singing.
The Sunday morning service will be in person as well as online. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” Masks are required. Instrumental music will accompany the service.
By the direction of the Bishop of the Diocese of Idaho, masks are required for all activities inside the building. Fellowship following both services will be held outdoors.
This will be the final weekend of the pet food and supplies ingathering at Ascension. Cash donations are also welcome and will be used for veterinary care. Dry pet food that has been opened can also be accepted. These gifts will be blessed at worship services. The donations will be given to the pet shelter during the Blessing of the Animals Celebration next Sunday, Oct. 3 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.
‘The Wendigo: There will never be enough’
Stories of the Wendigo come from Indigenous peoples of now Canada and the United States. Known for its insatiable cravings sometimes for human flesh, the Wendigo in big screen productions becomes just another monster for gratuitous violence for cheap theatrical thrills.
This Sunday, Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship visiting minister Rev. Jenny Peek of Pocatello shares her reflection as inspired by Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants” (2015).
Our service Sunday will be both in-person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service September 26th.”
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.
For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
