Celebrate Faith in Christ Through Music
BURLEY — The community is invited to attend the 18th Celebration of Faith in Christ Through Music at 7 p.m. Sunday at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. The program will showcase seven different churches and three different schools.
Presenters will include the Catholic Spanish Choir, Rupert and Burley Methodist choirs, Declo High School Trendsetters and regional men’s and regional primary choirs from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To complete the program, there will be a Catholic vocal solo, Mountain View Worship Band, Burley High School boys quartet and Minico High School Chamber Orchestra.
It will be a wonderful night of music celebrating Christ and his life. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
TF, Buhl host National Day of Prayer events
TWIN FALLS — Now is the time to pray for America. The National Day of Prayer is when communities can come together for this purpose. Local events will be as follows:
- Twin Falls — noon, Thursday, Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E.
- Buhl — 6 p.m., Thursday, Buhl High School football field, Seventh Ave. N. and Main St.
On this day, Christian churches will lay aside denominational differences and ask God to bless this nation and people. Prayer builds bridges between opposing persons and even political parties.
For Twin Falls information, call 208-420-0206.
For Buhl information, call 208-731-4859.
Unitarians to ‘Reclaim wholeness’
The guest speaker Sunday at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will be Rev. Sara LaWall from the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Rev. LaWall’s message will be “Reclaiming Wholeness.”
LaWall completed her master’s of divinity at Meadville-Lombard Theological School, a Unitarian Universalist seminary in Chicago and was ordained in 2014 at the Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church in Pasadena, California, where she served as director of religious education. She began her ministry in August 2015 in Boise.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
Join us at 10:30 a.m. at our new location: 160 9th Avenue East in Twin Falls.
For further information, please call 208-410-8904, mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or magicvalleyUU.org.
