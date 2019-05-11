Unitarian Universalists consider beauty as a spiritual practice
TWIN FALLS — The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Artist Mark W. McGinnis will speak about how we experience beauty in both nature and visual art. He is a member of the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
McGinnis’ message will focus on how to transform this common experience into a spiritual practice. A slide presentation will accompany the sermon.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Ascension holds ingathering for Voices Again Violence
TWIN FALLS — During the month of May, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will gather items for Voices Against Violence.
The group supports individuals and families who have experienced violence — many having to flee their situation, leaving behind their home and possessions. VAV provides clothing, food boxes, counseling, support groups, legal advocacy and a shelter for those who have been impacted. Non-perishable food items, hygiene products and household items are suggested for donation. For a complete list of needed items, see the handout in the gathering area of the church.
Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., with the Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck presiding. Child care for infants to five-year-olds will be available from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service where Marty Beck, executive director of Paradise Point Episcopal Church Camp, will present information about the church camp in McCall.
“Living the Questions” — an adult video and discussion program — will continue from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the First Presbyterian Church, 209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls.
On Monday, Djembe Drumming with Robby Fox will meet from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.. The fee is $10. If you need a drum supplied, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
Bible Study will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday to discuss the Bible readings and themes for the upcoming Sunday — led by the Rev. Rob Schoeck.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
