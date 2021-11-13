Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

What is one’s purpose in life when life throws you a curve ball?

What is one’s purpose in life when life throws you a curve ball? Traumatic brain injury usually results from a violent blow or jolt to the head or body. Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist member Ike Eickley will talk about their struggles.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service November 14th.”

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible [in rear]. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Diocese of Idaho Convention; “Gifts of Love” Ingathering

There will be no worship services at Ascension Episcopal Church in Twin Falls this weekend while the annual Convention of the Diocese of Idaho convenes. The Convention Eucharist with a sermon by Bishop Brian Thom will be available on the Diocesan YouTube channel, https://rb.gy/cpk4yz , by 10 a.m. Sunday.

Ascension Studies and Reads will meet on Zoom at 4 p.m. Sunday to discuss the book “Faith After Doubt” by Brian McClaren. Contact Fr. Rob Schoeck or Dave Duhaime for the Zoom link.

Wednesday Night Formation concludes on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The program “Pilgrim: a Course for the Christian Journey” is led by Fr. Rob Schoeck. Call or email the church for more information.

The November ingathering at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will be for “Gifts of Love,” a local non-profit program. Now in its 24th year, “Gifts of Love” provides a wide variety of books, decorative or smaller items, in new or like-new condition, to residents of four local care facilities, allowing them to select gifts to give to family. Gifts for all ages are welcome as well as gift-wrapping supplies and monetary donations. Donations would be appreciated by Monday so that items can be sorted, packaged and delivered to the residents in early December. Volunteer assistance would be appreciated also; please contact Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

The Rescue Story Tour

Two-time Grammy winner Zach Williams with special guests We The Kingdom and Cain bring the Rescue Story Tour to Lighthouse Church in Twin Falls on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the church, 960 Eastland Drive. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $40 for early access and $20 for groups and are available at eventbrite.com.

Part of a 40-city tour, concertgoers will get to hear many of Williams’ popular songs like his recent top-charting and Grammy-winning “There Was Jesus” along with longtime favorites such as “Chain Breaker,” “Old Church Choir,” and “Fear Is A Liar,” as well as newer hits such as “Rescue Story,” the No. 1 single “Less Like Me,” “Stand My Ground,” “The Struggle,” and many more.

