Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Mindfulness Discussion

Continuing with this month’s theme of “Finding Our Center,” this week’s discussion will focus on mindfulness and mindfulness meditation. Mindfulness is present moment awareness without judgment. This discussion will explore further what it means to be mindful and some of some of the benefits of mindfulness. Also, we will try out a few mindful practices that can be useful in our lives.

Our service Sunday, January 15th will not be on ZOOM.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Ministry Fair at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the community to celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. Masks are optional.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Following the service, a Ministry Fair will be held during fellowship time in the parish hall, with information about all programs available at Ascension and opportunity to ask questions about them. All are welcome.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.