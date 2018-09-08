Christian Education year begins at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will begin its Christian Education year Sunday, running through Pentecost in late May.
Ascension Café will begin at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the parish hall, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
The Rev. Rob Schoeck will present the theme for fall, along with his experiences during a pilgrimage to the Holy Land in May. At the same time, children and youth will engage in spiritual formation through a Lego-based curriculum that will bring stories from the Bible to life in a new way. There will also be space available for parishioners to talk about different topics related to the Episcopal faith or to just visit with friends.
The public is invited to participate in seeking to grow closer to God.
Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday, with the Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck presiding. Childcare for children seven and younger will begin at 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Refreshments and Christian Education will be available after the service.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church, which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Guest speakers at Rock Creek Community Church
TWIN FALLS — Dr. Lynn K. Wilder and her husband, Michael, will speak at 10 a.m. Sunday at Rock Creek Community Church, 262 Fifth Ave. E., Twin Falls. She will share the grace of God in her family life.
Wilder taught at Brigham Young University for many years until God changed her life. She chronicles her spiritual journey in the best seller, “Unveiling Grace.”
Sunday Bible Study will begin at 9 a.m., with discussion, coffee and fellowship after the service.
For more information, call 208-734-5268.
Ascension holds September pet food drive
TWIN FALLS — During the month of September, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will conduct a pet food drive for the Magic Valley Humane Society/Twin Falls Animal Shelter. The greatest need is for dog and cat food. Opened dry pet food packages will also be accepted. Any cash donations will be used for veterinary care.
Donations will be collected in the gathering area of the church, 371 Eastland Dr. N., throughout the month and blessed during worship on Sept. 30. The donations will be given to the animal shelter during the Blessing of the Animals celebration at 3 p.m. the same day.
Church-In-the-Park and free community barbecue Sunday
TWIN FALLS — The public is invited to Lighthouse Christian Church’s community service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in City Park, 400 Shoshone St., E., Twin Falls.
There will be live music and an encouraging message of hope from the Rev. Greg Fadness, followed by a free barbecue and fun for the whole family.
Bring your lawn chair and sunscreen. For more information, call 208-737-4667.
Kimberly Methodists hold rummage sale
KIMBERLY — The Crossroads United Methodist Church will hold its annual Fall Rummage Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the church, 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly.
Explore the future of Christianity
TWIN FALLS — “Living the Questions” is a curriculum for both seekers and believers who are convinced that Christianity still has relevance in the 21st century. Through the program, explore the future of Christianity and what a meaningful faith can look like in today’s world.
“Living the Questions” is an open-minded alternative to studies that attempt to give participants all the answers. It strives to create an environment where participants can interact in exploring what is next for Christianity.
Christian leaders from the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Our Savior Lutheran Church and the First Presbyterian Church — all from Twin Falls — are working together, inviting members of their congregations and the community to explore this curriculum together.
The program will be divided into three seven-week sessions, each occurring at one of the aforementioned churches. Scheduling is for fall, early winter and then late spring of 2019.
More details will be announced at the first class at 4 p.m. Sept.16 at the Episcopal Church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
