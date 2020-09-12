Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Holy Communion at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, will offer worship services of Holy Communion at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service.
Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.
In addition, for those remaining at home, a live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChgKmAM_5IS-R1VYYxiYcag. For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel about 12 hours after the scheduled service.
All in-church activities, and meetings and use of the church building continue to be on hold at this time.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online service: ‘Water Communion’
Have your water ready!
The Unitarian Universalist Water Communion is a traditional Unitarian Universalist celebration of life, equality, diversity and freedom. The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship celebration will be a virtual one this year. Everyone will have the opportunity to pour water of memories into a vessel at home as you tell us the story of the water you gathered over the summer. You may also use kitchen water to reflect your memories of the past summer.
Join us this Sunday for our Annual Water Communion, a ritual that celebrates our gathering together for a new church year. This year will be different, as we continue to navigate the challenges of feeling our deep connection while maintaining our safe and responsible physical distances.
After the service, the water poured into your at-home container will be taken outside to water a tree, a favorite plant or perhaps even an interesting looking weed.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online at 10:30 a.m.
For instructions on how to enter the online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join the online service.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!