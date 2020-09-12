Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

The Unitarian Universalist Water Communion is a traditional Unitarian Universalist celebration of life, equality, diversity and freedom. The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship celebration will be a virtual one this year. Everyone will have the opportunity to pour water of memories into a vessel at home as you tell us the story of the water you gathered over the summer. You may also use kitchen water to reflect your memories of the past summer.

Join us this Sunday for our Annual Water Communion, a ritual that celebrates our gathering together for a new church year. This year will be different, as we continue to navigate the challenges of feeling our deep connection while maintaining our safe and responsible physical distances.

After the service, the water poured into your at-home container will be taken outside to water a tree, a favorite plant or perhaps even an interesting looking weed.

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.