Prayers for All is today
TWIN FALLS — The first Saturday of the month is time for Prayers for All. The public is invited to attend at 10 a.m. Saturday at Max Newlin’s home, 328 Seventh Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Celebrate by trying something new — praying for everyone from different faith perspectives.
This month’s theme will be “Indigenous Traditions,” including Yoruba, Animism, Native American Church, Shenism and Zoroastrianism.
Prayers from “Bhagavad Gita,” Buddhist, Christian and Jewish scriptures, the “Quran” and “Bahai Prayers” will be read. Discussion will follow without proselytizing and with respect for all viewpoints.
For more information, call 208-221-8621.
Feed My Sheep Ministry recognized by IEF
TWIN FALLS — The Feed My Sheep Ministry at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension was recognized by the Idaho Episcopal Foundation with an Excellence in Mission Award at the Bishop’s Banquet April 27 in Boise.
Ascension parishioners Bette Krepcik and Georgia Durbin received this distinguished award for their efforts in 2016 to re-establish an abandoned monthly meal program for those affected by food insecurity in Twin Falls. The Mustard Seed Ministries in Twin Falls offered their location as a place to hold a Saturday hot meal, and monthly meals have been provided for the past three years.
“Their dedication to and passion for serving Christ in others through this feeding ministry has inspired and transformed the lives of both those who receive a warm meal and those who have volunteered,” the Idaho Episcopal Foundation said in a statement.
In 2018 Feed My Sheep served 912 meals — many of those to children who do not have access to food on weekends.
Unitarian Universalists ponder anxiety
TWIN FALLS — Why do we get so anxious? Sunday’s sermon will explore the concept of fear and anxiety — the good and the bad. Sometimes we just get nervous about getting nervous. We can work ourselves into a frenzy trying to figure out why we are getting nervous.
Perhaps it is time to break the cycle and just accept that a certain level of anxiety is to be expected.
We must allow ourselves to feel the fear and then do it anyway.
The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available.
The church is handicapped-accessible.
Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Bishop Thom visits Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will welcome the Right Rev. Brian Thom, Bishop of the Diocese of Idaho, for his annual visitation on Sunday.
Holy Communion will be celebrated at 9 a.m. at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N. Childcare for infants to five-year-olds will run from 8:45 a.m. until after worship.
A fellowship coffee hour will be held after the 10 a.m. service.
All are invited to meet and greet the bishop.
The community is invited to the final seven weeks of “Living the Questions” which will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays at First Presbyterian Church, 209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls.
This video and discussion series helps participants explore the future of Christianity and what a meaningful faith can look like in today’s world.
Prior participation in the earlier portions of this program held at Ascension Episcopal Church and Our Savior Lutheran Church is not necessary.
The knitting and handwork group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Choir practice is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Bible study is held from 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays.
All are welcome for worship, fellowship or study at Ascension which is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.