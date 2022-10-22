Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

A Place for Fear

Fear is not a virtue, however understandable it may be to feel fear sometimes. Yet if we spend all our time at odds with fear as a despicable state to be avoided, we miss some clear chances to learn. How are our fears played against us, keeping us at odds with our neighbors? How are fears healthy and protective? Rev. Jenny Peek shares her reflection, “A Place For Fear,” Sunday, October 23.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service October 23rd.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Episcopal Worship: Djembe Drumming

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Morning Prayer at 9 a.m. Sunday. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service. The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Djembe Drumming will be held at the church at 6 p.m., Monday Oct. 22nd. Learn easy rhythmic patterns, pound on a drumhead, reduce stress and laugh, a lot. Contact Paula, 208-961-1349 if you have questions. No charge for this event.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.