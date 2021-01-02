Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: ‘Hands on the wheel’

Throughout 2020, we’ve felt as though someone else was driving the vehicle, and we were just along for the ride, barreling down the highway at top speed headed nowhere good.

We’ll all be glad to see that ride come to an end. But we can’t live on the defensive forever — at some point, we need to know what we are fighting FOR. This year, how can we stop resisting, and start living inside our own imaginations?

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join.