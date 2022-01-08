Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Learning to Fall

Adversity, imperfection, illness and loss are training grounds for spiritual growth.

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalists service Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls, as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service January 2nd.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed [or none at all], immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

We are handicapped accessible (in rear). Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Episcopal Worship at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the community to celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. Masks are required for worship, as congregational singing has resumed. Following the service, a fellowship coffee hour will take place in the parish hall.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

