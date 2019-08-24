Rupert Methodists hold ice cream social
RUPERT — The Rupert United Methodist Church will host its annual ice cream social at 5 p.m. Sunday at the church’s fellowship hall, 605 H St. The community is welcome.
There will be home-made ice cream, cakes and visiting — meeting friends and making new ones. Entertainment will be provided by David Bowman at the piano.
For more information, call 208-436-3354.
Ascension hosts Monday drumming
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N. Child care for infants to 5-year-olds will be provided from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Fellowship coffee and refreshments will follow the service.
Drums not Tums will meet from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. If you need a drum supplied, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Unitarian Universalists study empathy as a superpower
TWIN FALLS — How is empathy developed? What are its challenges and benefits?
In a time when ideologies are polarizing neighbors and family members, leaning into the discomfort with curiosity and loving concern seems counter-intuitive. What if empathy — and let’s add some love and compassion for good measure — was our greatest superpower?
The Rev. Jenny Peek, visiting minister, will share her reflection on empathy in the least-possible places at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The congregation meets at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Thietten performs at county fair service
FILER — A community church service will take place at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 1 at the Twin Falls County Fair at the free stage area. The 45- to 60-minute service will feature a message by Pat Branch — a local cowboy preacher, scripture readings by 4-H youth and special music by Jaime Thietten — a local singer.
Thietten — pronounced Teet’n — is a Christian recording artist, song writer and pro-life advocate who has a passion for the world around her. She’s discovered over the years that, through song, she could not only find meaning in her own life but could encourage others. Over her 20-year career, Thietten has established an international touring base and recorded more than a half dozen albums. Through it all, she has held to her message: “God’s love never fails us and because of that, there is hope.”
Thietten resides in Twin Falls with her husband Pete and their rescue boxer-dog Mac.
