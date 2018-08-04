Ascension gathers school supplies
TWIN FALLS — During the month of August, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will gather school supplies for children in the Twin Falls School District. A display is located in the gathering area of the church, and a list of needed items is available.
Last year, the district poverty rate — based on free and reduced lunch applications — was about 64 percent of total school enrollment, with two elementary schools at the 92 percent poverty rate. All donations to help needy families meet the demands of back-to-school costs will be greatly appreciated.
The eleventh Sunday of Pentecost will be observed with Holy Communion at 9 a.m. at the church, 371 Eastland Dr. N., Twin Falls. The Reverends Lauren and Rob Schoeck will preside.
Nursery care for children younger than 7 years old will be from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.
Knit Us Together — the church handwork group — meets from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesdays in the small meeting room. All are welcome to make prayer shawls, caps and scarves for seamen or work on your own projects.
For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to www.ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Lutherans present concert Sunday
TWIN FALLS — Our Savior Lutheran Church will welcome the public to enjoy an inspiring and peaceful concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls.
The event will feature harp, piano and vocals with the talents of Karin Gunderson, Ryan Gunderson, and Dijana Hasani.
Karin Gunderson is an alumnus of Concordia College, Moorhead, Minn. Her musical career has included work as a public school and private music teacher, a church musician and a performer. Gunderson served as a Hospice harpist for over 10 years, bringing comfort to patients and their families.
Ryan Gunderson began playing piano by ear when he was 7, picking out melodies he heard in movies — then creating his own arrangements. By age 13 he was composing choral anthems that were sung in worship; the All Saints Choir has premiered nine of his compositions. In high school, Gunderson earned a place in All State Choir for four years and in All State Jazz Choir for two years. He has sung with the impeccable Shrine of the Ages Choir — touring Europe — and with the NAU Jazz Choir.
In 2017 Gunderson was accepted into the music program at the University of Southern California.
Hasani loves singing, having extensive experience as a choral singer and soloist in church, school and concerts. She sang in her high school classical choir, pop choir and jazz choir — touring with her choirs to San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City and San Diego. Hasani has performed in nearly 100 Heavenly Harp Concerts. She just graduated from high school and recently returned from the National Youth Gathering in Houston.
There is no charge for the concert: a free-will offering will be appreciated.
CDs and DVDs will be available. Author Karin Gunderson will be signing her book “Encounters with Heaven — Stories of God’s Surprising Presence.”
Baha’i Faith hosts event
TWIN FALLS — “Prayers for All” will be hosted by the Baha’i Faith at 10 a.m. today at Max Newlin’s home, 328 Seventh Ave. E., Twin Falls. This month’s theme is “Virtue.” The public is invited to the gathering, which is held the first Saturday of the month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.