Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Stone Soup Sunday

When it feels as though we are living in a time of scarcity, how can we act from a place of abundance? Come hear the familiar story introducing three strangers who coax an entire village into realizing the power of sharing and giving in the interactive service. This story also motivates us to be aware of opportunities to notice grace and practice random acts of kindness.

Join us for our Stone Soup Service, canned food drive and potluck lunch following the service. Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Idaho Food Bank.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service November 13th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Worship at Ascension; Ascension Reads resumes

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the community for Morning Prayer at 9 am Sunday morning. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Reads has resumed monthly meetings, discussing the book 21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari. You may attend either in person or on Zoom. The second discussion will take place at 4 p.m., Nov. 20th. For questions or the Zoom link, contact Linda at 208-490-0960. Discussions will take place monthly through February.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.