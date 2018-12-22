Christmas Eve candlelight service at Amazing Grace
TWIN FALLS — Bring the whole family on Christmas Eve for a one-hour candlelight service at 6 p.m. at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. The event is free.
For more information, call 208-736-0727 or email agf@agf.org.
Methodists host Christmas Eve worship
TWIN FALLS — The First United Methodist Church will celebrate “The God Who Came” at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the church, 360 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
Buddy Gharring will lead worship featuring the story of Jesus’ birth, a tale of a local Christmas Eve rescue, carols, local musicians and candle lighting.
Candlelight service at Magic Valley Bible Church
TWIN FALLS — The public is invited to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ during Magic Valley Bible Church’s Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. at 204 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Communion will be served.
For more information, call 208-733-5248 or email mvbc@mvbibletf.org.
Methodists hold Magic Valley Christmas Eve services
HAGERMAN — The United Methodist Magic Valley Ministries churches invite the members of their communities to Christmas Eve candlelight services. All who are interested in experiencing a traditional Christmas Eve celebration featuring the story of Jesus’ birth, carols, a short message and a candlelight service are welcome to attend.
Pastor Penny Hodges will lead worship at:
- Hagerman United Methodist Church — 3 p.m.
- Filer United Methodist Church — 5 p.m.
- Buhl United Methodist Church — 6:30 p.m.
Reverend Mike Hollomon will lead services at:
- Jerome United Methodist Church — 5 p.m.
- Wendell United Methodist Church — 6:30 p.m.
- Filer United Methodist Church — a short outdoor service at 8:30 p.m.
Advent week IV and Christmas services at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — Enjoy evergreens, lights and carols as the Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the community to the last Sunday of Advent and the Christmas Eve celebration of Christ’s birth.
The fourth Sunday of Advent will be celebrated at 9 a.m. at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., with the lighting of the fourth Advent candle and Holy Communion. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the service.
On Christmas Eve, a family service will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. All children can participate in the telling of the Christmas story. A musical prelude of Christmas carols at 7 p.m. will lead into the candlelight service, including Holy Communion. Children are welcome at worship, so there will be no child care available for either service.
Knit-Us-Together — the handwork group — meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays to work on prayer shawls, infant hats, adult hats and scarves for donations and individual projects. All are welcome, including those who are interested in learning to knit or crochet.
Djembe Drumming will not meet until the second Monday in January. Bible Study will not meet until January.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Hollister Presbyterians host Christmas events
HOLLISTER — The Presbyterian Church’s Christmas program will be during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at the church, 2461 Central Ave., Hollister. The traditional chili and oyster stew dinner will be served following the program. Bring your donation items for a special Christmas family.
The Christmas Eve service will be at 7 p.m., followed by a coffee and dessert social. Visitors are invited to attend.
For more information, call Linda at 208-733-9183.
