Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Pews sit ready for members at the new Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship building in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Online service: Where does empathy come from?

Earlier this year, the Idaho Legislature passed two anti-transgender laws, both of which are or will be challenged in court this year. For the past two months, the state has been on a stay at home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the beginning of this crisis, Magic Valley Unitarian Universalists teamed up with Idaho Home Health and Hospice to provide sack lunches to children and senior citizens who were unable to get lunches the first week the stay at home order was in place. Many volunteers answered to the call for donations and help.

These two events have something in common. Those who helped provide sack lunches expressed their empathy for those in need. Those who were against the two legislative bills expressed their empathy in support of the LGBTQ community.

Where does empathy come from? The first principle of Unitarian Universalism teaches us to respect the inherent worth and dignity of every person.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please contact mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for instructions on how to enter the online service.

