Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Love is at the Center

What is at the guiding center of our lives? As Unitarian Universalists, we have drawn upon many sources for inspiration, wisdom, and guidance for understanding our human relationship with one another, all beings, and our planet.

Join us this Sunday as Rev. Jen, our visiting minister from Pocatello UU Fellowship, shares her thoughts on the recent General Assembly. She will particularly focus on the expansive and provisionally approved “Article 2” of our by-laws.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM.

Please note our ZOOM information has changed. If you have been using previous ZOOM sign in information please email us for the new ZOOM sign directions. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service.”

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

For further information, please call 208-420-1345 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

Worship Time – 10 a.m.

Adult Bible Study – 8:30 a.m.

July 23 – Sermon Title “A Gift, with No Strings Attached” Psalm 82 and Luke 10:25-37

209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls

Sandwich Saturday – Free bag lunch, 10:30 a.m. July 22, Aug. 5 and Aug. 19 located outside the church entrance.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites you to a service of Holy Eucharist at 9:00 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome at Ascension’s services of worship, including children.

During the remaining Sundays in July, you are invited to come at 8:40 a.m. for informal hymn singing just before the service. Come sing your favorite hymn as we enjoy more music together this summer.

Ascension Church’s Sunday service is in-person and available online at Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” All are welcome at services of worship, including children. The building is handicapped accessible and located at 371 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or 208-733-1248.