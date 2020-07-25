Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ingathering for





TFSD at AscensionDuring the month of July, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension is taking donations for non-perishable food for the Twin Falls School District Food Pantries and Backpack Program. Financial support may be sent to Twin Falls School District, Attn: Bill Brulotte, 205 Main Ave W., Twin Falls, ID 83301 (Put “Students at High Risk” in the memo). Food items such as granola bars, nutritional snacks, and foods which a child can fix will be collected in the gathering area of the church on this final Sunday of the month.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, has resumed in-person worship services with modifications to assure the health of the congregation. Worship will take place at 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening and 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers. Following the service, there will be no fellowship gathering or Christian education program.