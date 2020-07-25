Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Ingathering for
TFSD at AscensionDuring the month of July, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension is taking donations for non-perishable food for the Twin Falls School District Food Pantries and Backpack Program. Financial support may be sent to Twin Falls School District, Attn: Bill Brulotte, 205 Main Ave W., Twin Falls, ID 83301 (Put “Students at High Risk” in the memo). Food items such as granola bars, nutritional snacks, and foods which a child can fix will be collected in the gathering area of the church on this final Sunday of the month.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, has resumed in-person worship services with modifications to assure the health of the congregation. Worship will take place at 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening and 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers. Following the service, there will be no fellowship gathering or Christian education program.
In addition, for those remaining at home, a live stream of both services will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChgKmAM_5IS-R1VYYxiYcag . For later viewing, the recorded services will be available on the YouTube channel approximately 12 hours after the scheduled service.
All activities, meetings and use of the church building continue to be on hold at this time.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is located at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online Service: “Centering and Decentralizing: A Response to the Call for Change”
As people of faith, we are challenged to listen deeply and to follow folx [folx: A variation on the word folks, folx is meant to be a gender-neutral way to refer to members of or signal identity in the LGBTQ community] historically marginalized in a white, male and heterosexual gender binary dominated culture.
Recognizing how even as a progressive faith Unitarian Universalism has perpetuated dominant cultural practices—and committing to dismantling all that—is our 21st century challenge. Join us this Sunday as we welcome our visiting minister, Rev. Jenny Peek.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online at 10:30 am.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.
