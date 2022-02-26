Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Mardi Gras at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites members of the community to an Ascension Mardi Gras dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 per person. This includes a social hour with jazz music, a Cajun dinner and a silent auction.

Proceeds will benefit the Ascension Community Garden and Labyrinth. Tickets will be available at the door. Laissez Les Bon Temps Roulez!

Sunday worship of Holy Communion takes place at 9 a.m. Sunday. Masks are required for worship. The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” A time of fellowship follows the service.

This is the final Sunday for collecting non-perishable food items to stock the Neighbors in Need Food Pantry. Food is distributed monthly to the Twin Falls School District for distribution to local families through the school food pantries.

Food items which are most needed are: tuna, boxed macaroni and cheese, canned fruit and vegetables, soup with meat, chili, oatmeal packets, Cheerios, pasta and pasta sauce.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Widening the Circle: A Vision for Community

Rev. Jenny Peek, the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship visiting minister from Pocatello, will talk about her community ministry vision and fledgling nonprofit, All For Community, Inc. Our denomination is a formidable presence in the work for justice — rightly so! Helping bend the moral arc of the universe toward justice is the work of a fiercely loving people; however, Rev. Jenny has long felt an important, collaborative aspect of this work needs attention too. Join us this Sunday with Rev. Jenny.

Our service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday will be both in person at our location, 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service February 27th.”

A limited number of people who wish to attend our service in person is allowed as long as they are fully vaccinated, wear a mask during the service, and maintain social distancing during the service.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed [or none at all], immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible (in rear).

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected. Email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Annual Basque Festival

St. Nicholas Catholic Church and School are having their Annual Basque Festival on Saturday, March 19, at the Rupert Elks Lodge.

An authentic Basque dinner will be served family style, which includes roasted leg of lamb, rice, garbanzo beans with chorizos, green salad with Basque dressing, green beans and dessert.

Dinner will be served from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The night’s activities will include an auction, raffle and dancing. After the auction, Barton and Bollar will be providing music for your dancing pleasure.

The price is $30 per person and $10 for children 12 and under. There will be a $5 cover charge for those who are not having dinner.

Dinner tickets are limited this year. Tickets may be purchased in advance at St. Nicholas School, 805 F St., Rupert.

They are also available at the door the night of the dinner.

Don’t miss out on the fun! We look forward to seeing you there!

New Latter-day Saint temple president announced

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced this week that a new president and matron have been called for the Twin Falls Temple.

Reed Juan Harris and Kathleen Coleman Harris, members of the Twin Falls 24th Ward in the Twin Falls Idaho South Stake, will succeed President Terry C. McCurdy and Sister Judy C. McCurdy in September.

Reed Harris is a patriarch and temple ordinance worker, and a former Chile Rancagua Mission president, stake president, bishop and high councilor. A retired cardiologist, he was born in Moses Lake, Washington, to Dee Meikle Harris and Betty Jean Kinghorn Harris.

Kathleen Harris is a stake music chairman and temple ordinance worker, and a former mission president companion, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Moscow, Idaho, to John R Coleman and Marjory Coleman.

