Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Sunday School classes are available for all ages: adults, teens and kids.

‘Answers in the form of questions’

The spiritual path begins with self-awareness: who am I, and where am I going? How do I want to show up in the world? In our culture, where one’s image and brand speak first, character takes a backseat. But character is always revealed in the end. So how can we guard our character?

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service September 5th.”

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.