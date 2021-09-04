Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Pet food, supplies Ingathering at Ascension
During the month of September the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will gather dog and cat food and other pet supplies for the Magic Valley Humane Society/Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Cash donations are also welcome and will be used for veterinary care. Dry pet food that has been opened can also be accepted. These gifts will be blessed on the last Saturday in September, then given to the pet shelter during the Blessing of the Animals Celebration, which is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
Weekend worship services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday service will be in-person. Service music and hymns will be sung; masks are required.
The Sunday morning service will be in person as well as online. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel, “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” Masks are recommended. Instrumental music will accompany the service.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.
First Presbyterian holds Sunday School kickoff
The First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. in Burley, will hold a kickoff event to introduce new Sunday School curriculum at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. The event will include breakfast and fellowship.
Sunday School classes are available for all ages: adults, teens and kids.
‘Answers in the form of questions’
The spiritual path begins with self-awareness: who am I, and where am I going? How do I want to show up in the world? In our culture, where one’s image and brand speak first, character takes a backseat. But character is always revealed in the end. So how can we guard our character?
The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service September 5th.”
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
