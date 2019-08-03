Prayers for All is today
TWIN FALLS — The first Saturday of the month is time for Prayers for All. The public is invited today at 10 a.m. to Max Newlin’s home, 328 Seventh Ave. E., to pray for everyone from different faith perspectives. The event is sponsored by the Baha’i Faith of Twin Falls. The August theme is European Christian churches. Roman Catholicism, Easter Orthodoxy, Lutheranism, Anglicanism — Episcopalianism — and the Society of Friends — the Quakers — will be studied.
Prayers from “Bhagavad Vita,” “Quran,” “Baha’i Prayers” and Buddhist, Christian and Jewish scriptures will be read, focusing on faith. Discussion will follow without proselytizing and with respect for all viewpoints. For more information, call 208-221-8621.
Twin Falls First Baptists welcomes new pastor
TWIN FALLS — Dr. David Graham, or Pastor Dave as he prefers to be called, will begin his first sermon series at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St., Twin Falls. Nursery care will be provided for infants to three-year-olds. Graham is a third-generation pastor who was ordained to ministry in 1994.
He completed his Doctor of Ministry at Andersonville Theological Seminary in 2010.
Graham has been a senior pastor since 1998 including at the First Christian Praise Chapel in Rupert from 2003 to 2009.
His wife of 24 years, Nicholle, was born and raised in Albion. Graham’s deepest desire is to connect people to the living God — to develop Christ followers or dangerous disciples.
His passion in ministry is leading and feeding his church family — coaching them to find and use their gifts through teaching and discipleship.
School supply in-gathering happens at Ascension
TWIN FALLS —During the month of August, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will collect school supplies for students in the Twin Falls School District.
Last year, over 400 homeless children were identified in the district, and the poverty rate based on free and reduced lunch applications was about 64% of the total school enrollment.
School supplies for students in kindergarten through 12th grade are greatly needed.
Supply lists for all grades are available in the gathering area of the church where the supplies will be collected.
Worship will be at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., with First Sunday Healing Prayer available.
Childcare for infants to five-year-olds will be provided from 8:45 a.m. until after the service. Fellowship coffee and refreshments will be available following worship.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call 208—733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Methodists spend Sunday at Sawtooth Camp
TWIN FALLS — United Methodists from southern Idaho are invited to spend Sunday together at Sawtooth Camp, north of Fairfield.
Those attending may arrive anytime Sunday morning. Worship will begin at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Amanda Gayle Reed from the Gooding Methodist Chruch will preach, music will be led by musicians from Gooding, and the Rev. Mike Hollomon from Magic Valley Ministries will serve communion. A barbeque lunch will be served after worship, and guests may spend the afternoon exploring the camp.
An offering to support Sawtooth Camp will be taken.
Unitarian Universalists learn to Go and Do Likewise
TWIN FALLS — The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls. The speaker will be Mary McGinnis, a Christian member of the fellowship.
McGinnis’ topic, “Go and Do Likewise,” will explore where faith and the sciences intersect to answer the question “Am I my brother’s keeper?”
Her message draws from the story of the Good Samaritan in the Bible.
Themes of intersectionality and ecotheology from the Unitarian Universalist Association book, “Justice on Earth,” will be covered to ensure and promote the precious first principle “The inherent worth and dignity of every person” on Earth.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome.
Child care is available.
The church is handicapped-accessible.
Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.