Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Worship at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community for Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Masks are required. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service. All are welcome.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Keeping balance in perspective

Seeking balance can be a worthy endeavor. We may notice our energy is centered so much in one aspect of our lives while thin in others. So noticing, we choose to draw from the saturated aspect and invest in the lacking areas. “Family-Work,” or “Mind-Body-Spirit,” or other frameworks capture our attention as we seek balance. This Sunday, Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s visiting minister, Rev. Jenny Peek of Pocatello, will join us and share her reflection on “Keeping Balance in Perspective.”

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location, 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls, as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service March 27th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed (or none at all), immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible (in rear).

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

For further information please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

Jehovah’s Witnesses return to in-person meetings

The Kingdom Hall on Whispering Pine Drive in Twin Falls has remained empty since March 2020 when Jehovah’s Witnesses globally suspended all in-person meetings. They will resume public meetings on April 3.

All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings in April.

“I started calling my friends to see if they heard the announcement,” said Twin Falls resident Casey Garrett, who has attended meetings in person for 37 years. “Zoom meetings have been great, but I really miss seeing my friends face-to-face,” he said.

For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed globally due to the risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020. Since that time, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format. Average attendance at these meetings exceeded 1.5 million each week in the U.S., even though there are fewer than 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in some 13,000 congregations.

The move back to in-person meetings coincides with two global events being held in all 120,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The first is a special lecture scheduled locally for April 10, 2022, entitled, “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” Additionally, the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ will be held on April 15, the very day he sacrificed his life 1,989 years ago. Both of these gatherings will be held in person at local Kingdom Halls with live speakers. No collections are ever taken.

Garrett said he was excited when he heard the Kingdom Hall would be reopening. “Being able to attend meetings with fellow worshipers is such a joy,” he said. “I can’t wait to see all of my friends.”

As of now, Jehovah’s Witnesses have no plans to resume their public ministry, though their “alternative” ministry continues. In fact, since the start of the pandemic through November 2021 in the U.S. alone, Jehovah’s Witnesses spent more than 400 million hours in virtual Bible studies, writing letters of comfort to their neighbors and making phone calls. They have released 77 new language translations of the Bible and held two global virtual conventions in more than 500 languages.

“No time was wasted in the past two years,” said Hendriks. “Our congregants have been busy and productive helping each other and their neighbors through this most challenging time. That’s what love and unity are all about.”

For more information on Jehovah’s Witnesses go to jw.org.

