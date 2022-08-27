Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

‘Comfort the Afflicted!’

Rev. Jenny Peek, our visiting minister from Pocatello, will share her reflection on the phrase, “Comfort the Afflicted, and Afflict the Comfortable!” We will hear about its origins, how it spoke to the times of its origins, and how it is due for an overhaul in the 21st century.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service August 27th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Worship at Ascension; Final Sunday for School Supplies

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Morning Prayer at 9 a.m. Sunday. Childcare may be available; children are welcome in the worship service. A fellowship coffee hour, hosted by the Idaho Episcopal Foundation, will follow the service.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.