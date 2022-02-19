Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online Auction for Neighbors in Need; Episcopal Worship

Neighbors in Need, an outreach ministry of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, is holding an online auction from Feb. 18 through Feb. 25. Over 80 items are being offered, including an antique oak hall tree, beautiful quilts, original art and photography, collectibles, crystal, lamps and much more. See items at auctionsidaho.com. Bidding closes on the first lot at 6 p.m. Feb. 25.

Neighbors in Need provides food to the Twin Falls School District food pantries and provides limited financial assistance to Magic Valley families upon referral from Community Action Partnership. This auction is the main fundraiser for this ministry.

The community is invited to join us in a celebration of Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. Masks are required for worship. The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” A time of fellowship follows the service. Auction items will be available for viewing following the service.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Wounded Healers

The artwork of Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei amazes us with its ability to transform hurt into healing. How can we do the same in our own lives, turning our stories into healing for others?

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E., as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for Zoom sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service February 20th.”

A limited number of people who wish to attend our service in person is allowed as long as they are fully vaccinated, wear a mask during the service and maintain social distancing during the service.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

