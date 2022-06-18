Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Bishop Thom visits Ascension; Koonce ordained as deacon

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the Right Reverend Brian Thom, Bishop of the Diocese of Idaho, for his final annual visitation at worship service this Sunday at 9 a.m. All are invited to come welcome the Bishop. This will be his final visit in the Diocese as the 13th Bishop of Idaho. Children are welcome at the worship service. A fellowship reception will follow the service.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Nancy Wonderlich Koonce will be ordained to the Sacred Order of Deacons in Christ’s one holy catholic and apostolic church. She has completed a three year course of study at the High Desert School for Ministry at Cove, OR. All are welcome, children included. A reception will follow the service.

Both services will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

The Summer Solstice

The Summer Solstice — Tuesday, June 21, 2022 — is almost upon us, reminding us to celebrate the nourishing light of the Sun and the light within each of us. This event represents the transition from action to nourishment and is an energetically charged day, an important one to set intentions

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls and on ZOOM. To access ZOOM, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign-in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service June 12th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed (or none at all), immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome. No exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible at the rear of the building.

Please park at the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 AM at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

For further information please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit our website: http://magicvalleyUU.org

