Magic Valley Ministries gather for fifth-Sunday worship
JEROME — The United Methodist churches of Buhl, Filer, Hagerman, Wendell and Jerome share ministry in rural Magic Valley. They gather together for worship four times a year, whenever there is a fifth Sunday in a month.
The next gathering will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Jerome United Methodist Church, 211 S. Buchanan St., Jerome. Rev. Mike Hollomon will preach, and Pastor Penny Hodges will assist in leading worship. Anyone interested in experiencing traditional United Methodist worship in a relaxed style is welcome to attend.
A potato bar lunch will follow worship. The Jerome church will provide potatoes and toppings. Members and friends from other churches are asked to bring a side dish or a dessert to share.
For more information, call 208-329-0254 or email ummvmoffice@gmail.com.
Burley Methodists host Harvest Bazaar
BURLEY — The United Methodist Church will hold its annual Harvest Bazaar and Pork Loin Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the church, 450 E. 27th St., Burley. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. All the trimmings and a dessert extravaganza will be included.
Costs are $7 adults, $4 children 4-12, with children younger than 3 admitted free.
Burley Presbyterians to hold yard sale
BURLEY — The First Presbyterian Church will host its Deacon Yard Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at the church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley.
For more information, call 208-678-5131.
Unitarian Universalists explore a ‘Vision for Community’
TWIN FALLS — What does it mean to have a vision, an intentional imagination of how you want something to be? What does it mean to be a community, particularly a spiritual or religious community?
When we envision and practice community, we receive great benefits — and we may also find some challenges.
Rev. Elizabeth L. Greene will reflect on how our vision informs our actual practices and how our spiritual values may be enriched by both vision and the practice of community. She will speak at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W. near the old hospital, Twin Falls.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Parking is in the rear of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Blessing of the Animals at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to the annual Blessing of the Animals from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the courtyard of the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. All species of animals are welcome. Bring pets caged or on a leash. Pet food or cash donations in support of the Magic Valley Humane Society will be appreciated.
Sunday worship will be at 9 a.m. with Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck presiding. Child care for children younger than 7 will begin at 8:45 a.m. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.
Sunday Afternoon Religious Study will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the parish hall, continuing the “Living the Questions” curriculum. An interdenominational group will discuss what it means to be a Christian in today’s society.
Knit-Us-Together, the handwork group, meets from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bible Study is held from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursdays.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension, which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
