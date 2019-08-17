Unitarian Universalists ask “Will I Stand Up?”
TWIN FALLS — Among the seven principles Unitarian Universalism teaches, four are related to social activism.
Those four principles are to affirm and promote:
- The inherent worth and dignity of every person
- Justice, equity and compassion in human relations
- The goal of world community with peace, liberty and justice for all
- Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part
These principles are not exclusive to Unitarian Universalism; they are practiced by many organizations. In today’s political climate, racism and white nationalism are charges that have surfaced with our country’s leadership. Racial and ethnic minorities who have been the target of tweets, statements and comments feel the burn from these published words. Sadly, there are people who support these ideas. Most Americans, however, are embarrassed and ashamed by them. When these hateful actions are seen firsthand, how many of us will stand up for what is right?
The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls, to ponder these societal problems.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Ascension hosts summer labyrinth walk
TWIN FALLS — The community is invited to the final summer evening labyrinth walk from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the north side of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N. Docents will be available to explain more about the labyrinth to those who have not had this experience before. There will also be the option of doing a sitting meditation in the garden. All are welcome. Children must be accompanied by adults.
Holy Communion will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sunday, with the Rev. Rob Schoeck presiding. Childcare for infants to 5-year-olds will be available from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Fellowship coffee and refreshments will follow the service.
The Knit-Us-Together handwork group will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the small meeting room at the church. All are welcome. Projects for shawls, baby hats and adult hats and scarves will be available. Many participants also work on their own projects.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
