Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online Service: ‘Come and Find the Quiet Center’
On Sunday, March 15, Liza Long, the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s guest speaker from the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, was double booked. She was scheduled to accompany the marvelous Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship choir and also play the organ at her children’s Latter-day Saint church service at the exact same time.
Liza prayed for a miracle — and her prayer was granted. Everything was canceled, not just that Sunday, but for many Sundays afterwards. In the midst of a global pandemic, social change, and life uncertainty, how can we use an unexpected gift of time to find our quiet center?
Liza Long is a college English professor, a writer, a mental health advocate, and a mother of four children, one of whom lives with bipolar disorder.
Please join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.
Online worship at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites you to join online worship of Holy Eucharist live Saturday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. Click the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” The live stream will start 10 minutes before the hour, with the service beginning promptly on the hour.
For those not able to join us online at the live time, the service will be available for viewing at any time a few hours after the live service.
Bishop Brian Thom, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Idaho, has suspended in person worship in Episcopal churches until Idaho moves up again to the Stage Three level of infections and precautionary measures.
Other online worship, study and fellowship offerings are available. See the church website for more information.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
