Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

On Sunday, March 15, Liza Long, the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s guest speaker from the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, was double booked. She was scheduled to accompany the marvelous Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship choir and also play the organ at her children’s Latter-day Saint church service at the exact same time.

Liza prayed for a miracle — and her prayer was granted. Everything was canceled, not just that Sunday, but for many Sundays afterwards. In the midst of a global pandemic, social change, and life uncertainty, how can we use an unexpected gift of time to find our quiet center?

Liza Long is a college English professor, a writer, a mental health advocate, and a mother of four children, one of whom lives with bipolar disorder.

