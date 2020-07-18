Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

During the month of July, Ascension will be taking donations of non-perishable food for the Twin Falls School District food pantries and backpack program. Items such as granola bars, nutritional snacks and foods that a child can fix are welcome. Donations will be collected in the gathering area of the church.

All activities, meetings and use of the church building continue to be on hold at this time.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension and its response to COVID-19 can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.

Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship online service: ‘Confidence has no color’

“Growing up we are told and we see what beauty is supposed to look like in Africa,” says Winnie Christensen, president of Culture for Change Foundation.

That is an image Winnie can relate to. When she came to the United States, the standard of beauty was different from what she had grown up with. “It is so important to remember that all women are great creations, and all are beautiful with different personalities,” Christensen said.