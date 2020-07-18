Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

The Hollister Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Meeting in the Pines Saturday and Sunday at the Porcupine Springs Campground loop B. The campground is 2 miles south of the Magic Mountain Ski Resort.
The event will kickoff Saturday evening with a hot dog roast and fellowship. A Dutch oven potluck dinner will be served at noon on Sunday; please bring a salad or a dessert to share. Table service will be provided.
The event will close with a worship service with Pastor Jim Sommer as the speaker. Social distancing will be observed. Masks are appreciated but not required. For more information call 208-733-9183.
Ascension resumes in-person worship
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, has resumed in-person worship services with modifications to assure the health of the congregation. Worship will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers. Following the service, there will be no fellowship gathering or Christian education program.
In addition, for those remaining at home, a live stream of the Sunday morning service will be available at episcopaltwinfalls.org or on Ascension’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UChgKmAM_5IS-R1VYYxiYcag.
During the month of July, Ascension will be taking donations of non-perishable food for the Twin Falls School District food pantries and backpack program. Items such as granola bars, nutritional snacks and foods that a child can fix are welcome. Donations will be collected in the gathering area of the church.
All activities, meetings and use of the church building continue to be on hold at this time.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension and its response to COVID-19 can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship online service: ‘Confidence has no color’
“Growing up we are told and we see what beauty is supposed to look like in Africa,” says Winnie Christensen, president of Culture for Change Foundation.
That is an image Winnie can relate to. When she came to the United States, the standard of beauty was different from what she had grown up with. “It is so important to remember that all women are great creations, and all are beautiful with different personalities,” Christensen said.
So many refugee and immigrant women and youth come to America and are told what they should look like, what they should wear, and how they should style their hair. They are asked to give up the essence of who they are, and asked to merge into a society that doesn’t always accept them.
The youth in the refugee community also face an identity crisis and strive to place themselves in spaces that enable them to train for success.
It is Christensen’s mission to help these women and youth in the refugee community to appreciate themselves, integrate with the community at large, not to undermine their ideas and process, and still see their true beauty. It is critical to understand that beauty is not only from within, but to also change the dichotomy of beauty standards.
Christensen feels that in order to polish up who they are, they have confidence in themselves because confidence has no color!
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join the online service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For instructions on how to enter, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join the service.
