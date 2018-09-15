Kimberly Methodists hold back-to-church Sunday
KIMBERLY — Crossroads United Methodist Church will host a back-to-church Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly. New members will be welcomed and a memorial will be dedicated. A potluck lunch will follow the service. Everyone is welcome.
The church will also hold its annual fall rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the church.
Unitarian Universalists explore the wisdom in going too far
TWIN FALLS — When you try to keep your life in perfect balance, there are bound to be missteps. There is wisdom in kindly and gently allowing those missteps to positively inform your future self, while at the same time avoiding a shame spiral.
The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday to learn how missteps can become positive tools to improve future well-being. Christiana Charbonneau, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ogden, Utah, for nearly 25 years will speak on the subject at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W. near County West in Twin Falls.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys. Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Parking is at the rear of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Twin Falls Methodist events
TWIN FALLS — Sunday worship will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Twin Falls United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. The Rev. Buddy Gharring will continue his series on “Fruitful.” An instrumental band will provide the music.
Worship on Sept. 23 will again begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a church-family meeting at 11:00 a.m. in the Friendship Room and a potluck at 12 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Members of all other groups who use the church building are invited.
For more information, call 208-733-5782 or email tffumc@gmail.com.
Christian education at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. The Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck will preside. Childcare for children seven and younger will happen from 8:45 a.m. until after worship.
Sunday School will meet from 10:15 to 11 a.m. in the Youth Room — continuing “Building Faith Brick by Brick” with Legos to involve children in Bible stories. Ascension Café, the adult class, will also meet then in the parish hall to discuss “The Tudors: Henry and Edward.” Refreshments will be served to both groups.
Sunday Afternoon Religious Study will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. in the parish hall to begin the “Living the Questions” curriculum. Christian leaders from the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Our Savior Lutheran Church and The First Presbyterian Church are collaborating and inviting members of their congregations and the community to explore this curriculum program together.
Knit Us Together, the handwork group, meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Bible Study is held from 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays .
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church, which is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.